Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

