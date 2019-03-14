Caxton Associates LP Has $11.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $278,896,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $161,331,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $961,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,255,000 after purchasing an additional 821,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,734,000 after purchasing an additional 690,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.87.

In other news, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,325,084.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,961,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

