CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

IGR opened at $7.24 on Thursday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

