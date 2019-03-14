CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) CFO Sells $2,523,500.00 in Stock

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,523,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,522.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBRE traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,185. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,895.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,377,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,308,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

