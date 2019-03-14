Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $67.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,751.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

In other news, CEO Richard Zimmerman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $293,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,181.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

