Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

CDR stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $294.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Abraham Eisenstat bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $287,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 328,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 448,250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 31,316 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

