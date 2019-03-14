Centauri (CTX) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Centauri has a market cap of $412,843.00 and $1,171.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $653.89 or 0.16629347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046411 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 37,639,584 coins and its circulating supply is 37,368,999 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

