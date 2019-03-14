Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) COO Stephen Dean Young Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,372.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Centerstate Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) COO Stephen Dean Young Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/centerstate-bank-corp-csfl-coo-stephen-dean-young-sells-25000-shares-of-stock.html.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.