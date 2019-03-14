Centurylink Inc (CTL) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Centurylink worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 2,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,281,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,647 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 1,430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,769 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,456,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 754,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Centurylink news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $254,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,891.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

