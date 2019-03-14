Cerus Co. (CERS) CFO Sells $48,224.20 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 23,524 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $48,224.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Dennis Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerus alerts:

On Monday, February 11th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $16,308.38.

On Thursday, January 10th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $15,556.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.44. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CERS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cerus Co. (CERS) CFO Sells $48,224.20 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/cerus-co-cers-cfo-sells-48224-20-in-stock.html.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.