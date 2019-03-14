CGI (GIB.A) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$92.00. The stock traded as high as C$90.68 and last traded at C$90.61, with a volume of 220050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Desjardins lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$94.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67.

About CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

