ChanCoin (CHAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, ChanCoin has traded down 76% against the dollar. One ChanCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ChanCoin has a total market cap of $8,547.00 and $0.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 765.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020997 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChanCoin Coin Profile

ChanCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 10,888,036 coins. ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_. ChanCoin’s official website is chancoin.org. The official message board for ChanCoin is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233.

ChanCoin Coin Trading

ChanCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChanCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChanCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

