Charter Communications (CHTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $354.47

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $354.47 and last traded at $351.71, with a volume of 25604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.13.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $3,747,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $5,092,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

