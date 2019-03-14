Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $348.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $353.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.22.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $5,092,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total transaction of $350,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

