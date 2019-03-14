Chegg Inc (CHGG) Shares Bought by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 509.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 770,489 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.80% of Chegg worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,859,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 508,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,869,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $82,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,211,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Varni Budig sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,776,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,200,584. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 453.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

