Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Cut by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,048,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

