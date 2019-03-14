China Mobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CHL)

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,432 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,282% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in China Mobile by 121.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in China Mobile by 1,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of CHL opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/china-mobile-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-chl.html.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.