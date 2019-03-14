China Telecom Co. Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share (CHA)

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Telecom in a research note issued on Sunday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.76 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. New Street Research cut shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of CHA opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. China Telecom has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHA. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in China Telecom by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in China Telecom by 104.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

