Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $635.60

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $635.60 and last traded at $632.19, with a volume of 15953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $616.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $465.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $630.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $635.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.14.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total value of $7,217,351.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total value of $3,067,905.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,282,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,037 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $635.60” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/chipotle-mexican-grill-cmg-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-635-60.html.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.