Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4,575.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 553.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 658.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.14.

CMG traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $638.39. 3,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,274. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.70 and a 1 year high of $641.64. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total value of $11,893,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total transaction of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,448,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,037 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,662. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-shares-bought-by-mufg-securities-emea-plc.html.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.