CHIPS One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (CHIPS)

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and BarterDEX. Over the last week, CHIPS has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. CHIPS has a total market cap of $798,667.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.03414289 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.02458512 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS (CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

