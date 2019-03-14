Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 232,548 Danaher Co. (DHR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 232,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,980,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $576,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $128.08. 600,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,178. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $128.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

