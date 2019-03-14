Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.77

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.77 and last traded at C$13.73, with a volume of 393898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.
CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.50.
The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 753 properties totaling 66.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
