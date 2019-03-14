CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.307 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CHRYY stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. CHORUS LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Get CHORUS LTD/S alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/chorus-ltd-s-chryy-to-issue-semi-annual-dividend-of-0-31.html.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CHORUS LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHORUS LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.