Christopher M. Shugart Sells 6,000 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Stock

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 526,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,848. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

PEGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pattern Energy Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,869,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,869,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,232,000 after buying an additional 370,892 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,632,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,926,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,725,000 after buying an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

