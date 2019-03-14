Chromadex Corp (CDXC) Director Stephen A. Block Sells 10,000 Shares

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Stephen A. Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CDXC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 71,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,583. The firm has a market cap of $206.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chromadex Corp has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 105.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Research analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

