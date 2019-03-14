CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Apache by 704.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Apache by 2,492.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,045,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Apache by 12,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Apache had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Apache in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/cibc-asset-management-inc-decreases-stake-in-apache-co-apa.html.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.