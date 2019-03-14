CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 616 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCP by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in HCP by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HCP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The company had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

