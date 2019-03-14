CIBC Cuts Yangarra Resources (YGR) Price Target to C$4.25

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Yangarra Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.17 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

In other Yangarra Resources news, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,800.00.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

