Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Head to Head Comparison

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

55.6% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.67%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -108.08% -66.40% Cidara Therapeutics N/A -90.06% -67.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $8.76 million 4.64 -$19.10 million ($1.30) -1.05 Cidara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$69.35 million ($2.32) -1.05

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cidara Therapeutics. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Cidara Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD. The company's other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors, Phase I/II clinical trials for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development product includes TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a license agreement with Ambrx, Inc., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; a strategic partnership with I-Mab, as well as strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.