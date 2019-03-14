Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cidara Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 85,979 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 482,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 88.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 69,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,633. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.26.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

