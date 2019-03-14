Cigna Corp (CI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Cigna by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Cigna by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Cigna stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $162.42 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,349 shares of company stock worth $1,882,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

