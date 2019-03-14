Cigna Corp (CI) Stake Raised by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cigna by 42,687.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,970,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,868,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cigna by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,308,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $162.42 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $42,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,688. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

