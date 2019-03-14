Cimarex Energy (XEC) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XEC. Williams Capital set a $104.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE:XEC opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Michael J/Co Sullivan sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $104,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 948.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

