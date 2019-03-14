Cineplex (CGX) PT Set at C$31.00 by Raymond James

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) has been given a C$31.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.63.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CGX opened at C$24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.88 and a twelve month high of C$36.65.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$428.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.45000010399591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.