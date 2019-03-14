Cintas Co. (CTAS) Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 86.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $4,960,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,871,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares in the company, valued at $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,740 shares of company stock worth $1,156,635 over the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

