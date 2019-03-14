Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,373 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of QTS Realty Trust worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 551,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 42.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 797,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 236,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $46.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,373 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/citigroup-inc-buys-2373-shares-of-qts-realty-trust-inc-qts.html.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.