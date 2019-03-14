Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.56% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 67.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 85.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 280,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $40.44 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

