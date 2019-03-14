Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

