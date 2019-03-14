Clams Price Tops $5.01 on Major Exchanges (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. Clams has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $232,667.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00127738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit and Bitsane.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00068429 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00040729 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00035120 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 182.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002920 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,135,775 coins and its circulating supply is 3,495,080 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Bitsane, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

