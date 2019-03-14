Claybrook Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,654. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

