Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $1.24 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Stock

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2,132.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,888 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

