Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,229,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 251,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,747,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 956,600 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,254,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,333 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 243,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,442,000.

ACWX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,546. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

