Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

