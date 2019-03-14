Clinigen Group (CLIN) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLIN. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target (up from GBX 1,470 ($19.21)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

Shares of LON CLIN opened at GBX 921.50 ($12.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 46.31. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

