Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,794,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.15.

In other news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 25,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $4,067,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,251 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

