CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of CMS opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

