CoffeeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CFC)

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One CoffeeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoffeeCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. CoffeeCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $123.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00064475 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003620 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000521 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoffeeCoin Coin Profile

CoffeeCoin (CRYPTO:CFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2014. The official website for CoffeeCoin is www.coffee-coin.org. CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin.

CoffeeCoin Coin Trading

CoffeeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoffeeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoffeeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

