Cognex Co. (CGNX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in February

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,052,728 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 15th total of 10,530,717 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 65.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 93.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 20.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

