Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company faces significant geographic, domain and customer concentration risks. Further, lackluster spending by large banks in the financial services sector and stiff competition in the IT services market remains a concern. However, the company’s announcement of a new CEO Brian Humphries, effective April 1, reduces some uncertainty. Moreover, Cognizant is benefiting from its significant exposure to the fast-growing verticals like financial services and healthcare. The company is gaining from domain expertise as well as its ability to harness the ongoing digital transition. It is also significantly gaining from accretive acquisitions and aggressive share repurchase.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $71.25. 64,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $110,070.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,151.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 49,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $2,304,291. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,024,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,858,124,000 after buying an additional 278,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,183,792 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,598,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,415,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,420,720,000 after acquiring an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

